Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$56.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$45.15 and a 52-week high of C$58.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.93.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

In other news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Insiders sold 215,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,618 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.