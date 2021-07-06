Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.13. Dollarama shares last traded at C$56.76, with a volume of 103,927 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.93. The stock has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,600 shares of company stock worth $12,312,618.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

