Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

D stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

