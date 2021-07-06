Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Domino’s Pizza worth $61,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.42.

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $476.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,845. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $475.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.