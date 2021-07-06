DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.00. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

