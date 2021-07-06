Downing Four Generalist Shs plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:D4G)

Downing Four Generalist Shs plc (LON:D4G) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Four Generalist Shs stock remained flat at $GBX 61.50 ($0.80) during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942. Downing Four Generalist Shs has a 1 year low of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.50.

Get Downing Four Generalist Shs alerts:

About Downing Four Generalist Shs

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Four Generalist Shs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Four Generalist Shs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.