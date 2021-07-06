Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Plans Annual Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has increased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

