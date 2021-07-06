DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for about 1.5% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.02.

DKNG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. 164,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,298,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.