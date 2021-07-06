DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $324,118.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 78.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,219.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.74 or 0.01492533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.00411684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00088477 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

