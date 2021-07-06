Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GROW. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Draper Esprit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 938.20 ($12.26).

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

GROW traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 911 ($11.90). The company had a trading volume of 164,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,965. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42. Draper Esprit has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a one year high of GBX 970 ($12.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.45 and a quick ratio of 16.23.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.