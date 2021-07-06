Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 429.80 ($5.62). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 422.20 ($5.52), with a volume of 2,293,791 shares.

DRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

