Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.29. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.21, with a volume of 33,278 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on D.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

