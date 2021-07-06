Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $91,020.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.
- On Monday, April 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50.
DBX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 3,604,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
