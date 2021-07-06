Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $91,020.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.

On Monday, April 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50.

DBX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 3,604,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.