DubaiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00047828 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020959 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007667 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

