Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits 1-Day Volume of $155,292.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $155,292.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.05 or 1.00307442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.29 or 0.00952519 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

