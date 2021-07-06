Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.