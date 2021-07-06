Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,494 ($19.52). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,494 ($19.52), with a volume of 176,603 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNLM shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,351.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

