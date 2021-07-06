DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

NYSE:DD traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 65,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,039. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

