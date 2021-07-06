DXdao (DXD) Price Up 16.6% This Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, DXdao has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $14.04 million and $388,247.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $284.77 or 0.00821240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00231491 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

