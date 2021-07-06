Dynamite Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $146,153.99 and approximately $80,853.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

