e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 6.8% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $80.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00405767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,932 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,658 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

