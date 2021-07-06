E2open Parent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 49,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,700% compared to the average daily volume of 2,731 call options.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. 2,058,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $98,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $156,000.

ETWO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

