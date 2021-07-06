Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 30,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,372. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $12.11.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.