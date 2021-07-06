Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE EFL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,574. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45.

