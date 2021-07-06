Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

EIM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,525. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

