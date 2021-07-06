Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of ENX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. 58,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,409. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
