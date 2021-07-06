Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ENX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. 58,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,409. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.