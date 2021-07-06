EchoLink Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $880,054.40 and approximately $32,339.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.10 or 0.00924064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

