ECOSC (ECU) One Day Volume Hits $46.00

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ECOSC coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ECOSC has traded down 0% against the US dollar. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $8,613.51 and $46.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOSC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

