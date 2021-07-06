Edgeware (EDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.19 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Edgeware has a market cap of $29.19 million and $626,176.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.00960348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00044896 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

