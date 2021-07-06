Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Hits One Day Volume of $179,864.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $179,864.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

