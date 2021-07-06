EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $40.47

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.47, but opened at $39.30. EHang shares last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 9,036 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EH. TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -158.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

