Einsteinium Trading Down 59% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 59% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $6.92 million and $385,030.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,817,856 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

