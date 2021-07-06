Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $1.51 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.06 or 0.00971438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044915 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

