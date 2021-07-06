Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after buying an additional 2,884,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,649,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 555,366 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NYSE EGO opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

