Electra Protocol Price Tops $0.0014 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $24.18 million and approximately $49,423.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,923,009 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

