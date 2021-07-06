Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0365 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $70,436.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00133227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00165866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.57 or 1.00140876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00947999 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

