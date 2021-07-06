Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,478,892 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,101,556 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Electronic Arts worth $741,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,903.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,497 shares of company stock valued at $17,207,040. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

