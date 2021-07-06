Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.12. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$14.79, with a volume of 351,087 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.11.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

