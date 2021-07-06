Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $47,077,639.88 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.48. 72,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $136,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.