Elitium (EUM) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00009060 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $86.71 million and $611,330.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elitium has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00931841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

