Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 59,786 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $1,687,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEVI traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. 2,140,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,990. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 453,985 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

