Ellaism (ELLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $614.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $79,053.64 and approximately $614.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,316.04 or 0.06827847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00159572 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,661,200 coins and its circulating supply is 46,609,869 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars.

