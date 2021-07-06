Ellipsis (EPS) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $52.61 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001287 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00967407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

