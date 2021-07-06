ELYSIA (EL) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $13.38 million and $544,607.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00959815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044520 BTC.

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,394,669 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

