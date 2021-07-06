Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 82,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,154,560 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $14.95.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Get Embraer alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Embraer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.