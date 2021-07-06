Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Embraer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

