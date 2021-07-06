Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $96.24. 18,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

