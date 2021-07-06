Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.40

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.30 ($1.22), with a volume of 93202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.90 ($1.20).

Several research firms have weighed in on ESP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £562.79 million and a PE ratio of -22.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 93,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

