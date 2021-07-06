Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0465 on Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $20.72 million and approximately $86,125.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00135070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,123.91 or 1.00129443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00963666 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

