Endor Protocol (EDR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $77,147.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,969,669 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

